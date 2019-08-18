Vijay stars in Central Excise win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: Vijay top-scored with 29 points as Central Excise and Customs team downed Mahindra Hills 67-41 in the first GM Sampath Kumar memorial open prize money basketball tournament at YMCA Secunderabad on Sunday. The winners were leading 46-25 at the half time.

In the second match, hosts YMCA Secunderabad cruised past Bhavan’s Basketball Club 68-48 after leading 34-26 in the half time. Samuel Galli scored 23 points for the winners and he was well assisted by Ashu and Denis who registered 14 and 12 points respectively.

In the third match, AOC team prevailed over St Patrick’s Basketball Academy 54- 47. Raghu was the top-scorer with 25 points for AOC. For St Patrick’s, it was Sai Pratheek who dared the army men by scoring 16 points.

Results: Central Excise 67 (Vijay 29, Varma 11, Srikanth 11) bt Mahindra Hills 41 (Haneesh 17); YMCA SC 68 (Samuel Galli 23, Ashu 14) bt Bhavan’s Basketball Club 48; AOC 54(Raghu 25) bt St Patricks 27 (Sai Pratheek 16).

