Vijay to meet Anand in final in Tennis Tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: V Vijay Kumar downed Sunil Harry 6-2, 6-2 while Vijay Anand eased past G Raja in an identical margin to set up a summit clash against each other in the 35 plus men’s singles category of the AISTA Senior National Tennis Tournament being held at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Saturday.

Results: All semis: 35 plus singles: V Vijay Kumar bt Sunil Harry 6-2, 6-2; Vijay Anand bt G Raja 6-2, 6-2; 45 plus singles: Manikandan bt P Goutham 3-6, 6-2, 12-10; Arumugam bt Sridhar Lagadapati 6-1, 6-2; 55 plus singles: Srinivas Reddy bt Chinni Sudhakar 6-2, 6-1; R N Ramesh bt Suresh Kumar Jain 6-0, 6-2; 65 plus singles: BS Thulasi Ram btAshok Reddy 6-2, 6-0; MS Prakash bt Ram Mohan Rao 6-2, 6-4.

45 plus doubles: Keshav Prasad & Subramanyam bt Uday & Vijaya Raj 7-6, 7-5, 5-7, 10-8; Manikandan & Dinesh Thampi bt Babu Raja & Sudheer Reddy 6-1, 6-1; 55 plus doubles: Srinivas & RN Ramesh bt Pal Manohar & Suresh Kumar 7-5, 6-2; L Ravi Shankar & Rawat bt Viswanath & Meganathan 6-0, 6-0; 65 plus doubles: Sethu & Rama Raju bt Sai Ram & BG Reddy 6-0, 7-5; A Ram Babu & Thulasi Ram bt Sudhakar Reddy & Vijay 7-6, 7-4, 6-2.