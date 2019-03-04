Vijay to sign 2nd Tamil film

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Vijay Deverakonda’s Tamil debut film NOTA released to mixed responses at the theatres last year and failed in living up to the expectations of the audience. This film, directed by Anand Shankar, released in both Tamil and Telugu languages and the actor’s fans were pretty excited to see him as a politician.

Vijay even took to his Twitter handle after the release that the film didn’t work due to various reasons, but that he is happy to have been part of it.

As per the reports, heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is likely to sign up for his second film in Tamil. It is said that the actor has joined hands with producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. This film is touted to be a love story and it’s going to be pretty different from the love stories that the Tamil audience have seen.

A source has said that Vijay was convinced in taking up the project as he just loved the intense love story. Lady Superstar Nayanthara might team up with Vijay to play his love interest in this film. An official confirmation is awaited.

On the work front, Vijay is busy shooting for Dear Comrade, a Bharat Tamma directorial, which has Rashmika Mandanna and Shruthi Ramachandran as the leading ladies. He is simultaneously shooting for Kranthi Madhav’s upcoming film which is yet to get a title.