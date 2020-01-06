Vijay Varma on life after ‘Gully Boy’

By | Published: 9:01 pm 10:05 pm

Vijay Varma reflects on the year gone by with utmost gratitude, as Gully Boy gave him the kind of appreciation he was craving for, setting him up to do more challenging work in 2020. Vijay stood out for his portrayal as Moeen in the Zoya Akhtar directorial which chronicles the rise of a rapper from Mumbai slum.

“I reflect on 2019 with utmost gratitude and a wide smile on my face. It is the year things started to move for me, I got the acceptance and appreciation I was so badly craving for,’ Vijay said.

The actor says the struggle now is to “take up a challenge and live up to that.” “I know there are expectations attached. To match up and explore myself even further, to be able to surprise people again,” he adds. The 33-year-old says post Gully Boy, his life has been eventful and the work has kept flowing.

“A lot of personal life has taken a backseat because there has been so much running around. But it has been a year full of work, going out there and diligently putting myself in front of the camera, trying to find new truths, new explorations and characters. I have been on the move,” he said.

Vijay has been on the move for quite a while. The actor, hailing from a non-film background from Hyderabad, ran away from home to study in FTII. At the film institute, it was all about just getting work for Vijay, who knew his stakes were already high.

“I had run away from home, it was difficult to support myself. I was being taken care of by other people. So, for me, to stand up on my own two feet was the first challenge. For that I needed work and I thought I would do any work. But then, I realised I have strong choices. Without any work, I still felt I don’t resonate with certain kind of work, characters,” he shared.

Vijay went on to feature in films like Rangrezz, Gang of Ghosts and Guneet Monga backed Monsoon Shootout.

Vijay recently teamed up with Zoya again for the Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories. Next up, he would be seen in Hurdang, Baaghi 3 and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.