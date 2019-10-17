Vijay wants Prabhas to do Terminator-like movies

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Claiming to be a big fan of Terminator series and the star Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda said he had an embarrassing experience listening to Telugu dubbed versions of several Hollywood movies back then. “I hope the Telugu version of Terminator: Dark Fate will entertain and appeal to Telugu fans. I would like to watch the movie in Telugu first and then in English, only if it is entertaining,” Vijay added.

The actor launched the Telugu trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate along with Bikram Duggal, head of Studios Entertainment, Disney India, in Hyderabad. When someone from the crowd asked him whether he would like to act in movies like that genre, Vijay promptly replied: “I will have to try in another five or ten years later.

Maybe, such movies best suit Prabhas anna. The Disney Company which is bringing Terminator and other big movies to Telugu audience, should also take Telugu movies like Saaho, Sye Raa and World Famous Lover to Hollywood studios as well,” he said with a laugh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter