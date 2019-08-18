Vijay’s all-round show helps Jahnavi College lift title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:08 pm

Hyderabad: All-rounder Vijay Aakash bagged five wickets (5/6) and scored an important 73-run knock as Jahnavi Degree College downed Sardar Patel Degree College by 154 runs in the final of the HCA under-19 inter-college and school knockout tournament at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sunday.

Rishiket Sisodia (78) again starred with the bat as Jahnavi College posted 245/6 in 40 overs and bundled out the opposition for 91 runs in 31.5 overs to lift the trophy.

Brief scores: Jahnavi Degree College 245/6 in 40 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 78, Vijay Aakash 73; Chandralok 3/39) bt Sardar Patel Degree College 91 in 31.5 overs (Vijay Aakash 5/6).

Charan bags five wickets

R Nitai Charan’s impressive show with the ball (5/49) for Satyam Colts went in vain as Lucky XI defeated them by 167 runs in the HCA A3 one day championship on Sunday.

Brief scores: Lucky XI 276 (Muni Prithvi 55; R Nitai Charan 5/49) bt Satyam Colts 109 (M Atharva 3/16, Sheikh Asad 3/25); Chums XI 63 (V Sandeep 36 no; Dilip Kumar 4/22) lost to SUCC 64/2.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter