Vijay’s Dear Comrade teaser in four languages

Sensational hero Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Dear Comrade is gearing up for launch and for the first time, a teaser of Vijay’s film is going to be out in all the four south Indian languages. On March 17, the teaser of Dear Comrade will be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Bharat Kamma is making his debut as a director with this movie. Effervescent beauty Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead role and it is the second film of Vijay and Rashmika after a blockbuster. Dear Comrade has the tagline ‘Fight For What You Love’ and is touted to be an emotional drama.

Vijay Deverakonda’s role is said to be an intense one with a strong sense of social responsibility. Music is being composed by Justin Prabhakaran. Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas banners are jointly producing the movie.