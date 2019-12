Vijay’s Empire scores upset win

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: The N. Ravinder Singh-trained Vijay’s Empire (Ajit Singh up) scored an upset win over favourite Dandy Man in the Common Land Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Monday.

Results:

1. Days Of Reckoning (1), Queen Daenerys (2), Beautiful Luv (3), Due Diligence (4). W-Rs.-9, SHP-Rs. 17, THP- Rs. 25, P-Rs. 6, 7, 5, F-Rs. 30, Q-Rs. 24, Tanala-Rs. 80.

2. Super Act (1), Royal Girl (2), Alta Vita (3), Nova Scotia(4). W-Rs.-60, SHP-Rs. 168, THP- Rs. 28, P-Rs. 8, 24, 11, F-Rs. 1,485, Q-Rs. 847, Tanala-Rs. 36,890.

3. Hidden Hope (1), Lifetime (2), Fashion Universe (3), City Of Passion (4). W-Rs. 25, SHP-Rs. 13, THP- Rs. 32, P-Rs. 9, 8, 5, F-Rs. 137, Q-Rs. 137, T-Rs. 241.

4. Hurricane (1), Loch Stella (2), Moka (3). Takisha (4). W-Rs.- 52, SHP-Rs. 19 THP- Rs. 49, P-Rs. 15, 6, 16, F-Rs. 197, Q-Rs. 61, T-Rs. 1,731.

5. Vijay’s Empire (1), Big Brave (2), NRI Heights (3), Sea Castle (4). W-Rs.-170, SHP-Rs. 48, THP- Rs. 18, P-Rs. 25, 20, 8, F-Rs. 2,050, Q: Rs. 1,055, T-Rs. 5,115.

6. Dumbledore (1), Southern Meteor (2), Invasion (3), Negress Princess (4). W-Rs.-11, SHP-Rs. 24, THP- Rs. 96, P-Rs. 6, 8, 32, F-Rs. 35, Q-Rs. 23, T-Rs. 538.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 3,02,269/-(Winning tickets 1).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 25,908/- (Winning tickets 5).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 17,973/-(Winning tickets 8).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 1,748/-(Winning tickets 24).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 7,202 /-(Winning tickets 11).