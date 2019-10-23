Vijay’s Whistle an emotional action thriller

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Tamil superstar Vijay’s Bigil (Whistle) is going to hit the screens on October 25 all over, including both the Telugu-speaking States. Koneru Suresh is presenting the film to Telugu audience through his banner East Coast Entertainments.

The unit celebrated its joy ahead of the movie’s release and showcased the trailer to the media. Director Harish Shankar, who is a chief guest, said that he was a great fan of Atlee and appreciated the qualitative emotions in his film irrespective of the genre.

“I came here as a fan of Atlee, but not as the director. He is skilful in handling any kind of a script. Such directors are very rare,” Harish said. The presenter in Telugu, Koneru Suresh said that Whistle was going to be a pan-Indian film with a universal concept. He concluded saying that he would elaborate on the success meet later.

Director Atlee was found to be in a jubilant mood as he received unimaginable success with his films dubbed into Telugu before. “Football is not really a popular game in India. But still, we chose the game as a platform to narrate an intense emotional drama. Hero Vijay portrayed a powerful role. This is an emotional action thriller. Main thread of the script lies in women empowerment and it will connect to all sections of society,” Atlee said.The trailer was quite impressive with wonderful visuals and a few shots were fantastic.

Vijay’s film Bigil gets Twitter emoji

Young Tamil actor Vijay’s forthcoming release Bigil (Whistle in Telugu) on Wednesday became the fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji. Bigil, which has been directed by Atlee, happens to be Vijay second film to get an emoji after Mersal.

Two other Tamil films to have emojis on Twitter. These are superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Suriya’s NGK. Bigil, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles, features Vijay in dual roles of a father and a son. As the father, Vijay will be seen in a gangster avatar, while he plays the coach of a women’s football team as the son.

Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil has been dubbed into Telugu as Whistle. Both the versions of the film will hit the screens on Friday.The makers spent Rs 6 crore just to erect a football stadium for a pivotal sequence. The music is by AR Rahman, who said in a recent interaction that he hasn’t worked on a film of this genre in south India.

