Vikarabad kidnap: Missing woman found with husband

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The kidnap episode of a 26-year-old woman from Vikarabad Town on Sunday evening ended on Tuesday evening with the police tracing her with her husband Akhil in Siddipet district.

“We have traced Deepika and her husband Akhil in Siddipet. We will produce them before the magistrate on Wednesday morning,” Vikarabad district Superintendent of Police M Narayana said.

Police said Akhil was being tracked since the kidnap as Deepika had not raised an alarm when three persons took her away in a car.

Deepika, who was allegedly forced by her parents to file a divorce petition and stay away from Akhil, who had changed his religion to marry her, has told the police that she went with Akhil on her own and that no one pressurized her.

“We have already booked a kidnap case. But we will act as per the directions of the court after producing both Akhil and Deepika in the court,” Narayana said.

