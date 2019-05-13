Vikarabad: SSC student attempts suicide after failing in math

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Depressed after failing to clear SSC Mathematics exam, a teenager allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his house at Peddamunthal village of Pudur mandal in Vikarabad district on Monday.

G Shiva Kumar, son of Yadaiah, a farmer, came to know that he had failed in mathematics after the results were announced on Monday. He had appeared for the supplementary examination in 2018 but could not make it and again gave the examination in March-April 2019.

However, he could not clear the exam. Depressed over this, he consumed pesticide. On seeing him vomiting, family members rushed him to Vikarabad Government Hospital.

