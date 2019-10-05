Vikarabad: TSRTC Bus attacked in front of Police Training Centre

By | Published: 1:58 pm

Vikarabad: A TSRTC bus was pelted with stones by two unidentified persons, that too right in front of the Police Training Centre at Vikarabad on Saturday, which marked the beginning of an indefinite strike announced by TSRTC employees.

The RTC bus was ferrying passengers from Parigi to Vikarabad and had come close to the police training centre, when two unidentified persons came on a motorbike and hurled stones on the bus, breaking the front mirror of the bus.

They fled the scene after the attack, even though the bus was being escorted by a police vehicle.

No passengers were injured in the attack. Policemen believed that the miscreants could be employees of the RTC who were on strike.

