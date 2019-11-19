Vikarabad: VRO asks for bribe in saloon, nabbed

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: The places that officials select to discuss and settle bribe deals can be really strange. For instance, Talari Ramulu, a village revenue officer (VRO) of Kojjavanampally of Nawabpet mandal in Vikarabad district who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday, demanded bribe from a farmer for doing an official favour in a saloon.

According to ACB officials, when the farmer B Sai Kumar requested Ramulu to let him know what he was expecting from him, the latter asked him to get four (Rs 4,000) and asked him to send someone to give the money to him. “After getting the money, I shall directly hand over documents to you,” he said. A video containing the conversation between Ramulu and Kumar in a saloon has since gone viral on social media.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap on Tuesday and caught Ramulu red-handed, when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from Kumar. Ramulu took the bribe at his agricultural land on the outskirts of Chittigidda village from Kumar to process an online entry of acres 03.29 guntas agricultural land on the name of the latter’s father. The ACB recovered the bribe amount from Ramulu and the chemical test proved positive, officials said.

