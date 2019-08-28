Vikarabad: Woman found dead in house

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman, identified as P Sangeetha, was found dead at her house at Gattepally Thanda under Dharur police station limits in Vikarabad district on Tuesday night. The deceased woman’s family members alleged that her husband Srinu killed her after she failed to bring additional dowry. According to the police, Srinu, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Sangeetha had a love marriage with the consent of their families four years ago. They had two children. However, over the last two years, Srinu was allegedly harassing Sangeetha for additional dowry. She first managed to get two tolas of gold from her parents. He again began torturing her for more dowry in the last five months, after which her family approached the police.

Srinu was arrested and after being released, both families worked out a compromise. Her relatives said Srinu, after remaining quiet for some time, had again started asking for more dowry. On Tuesday, Sangeetha was found dead in their house with strangulation marks around her neck. Her relatives alleged that Srinu killed her and tried to make it appear like a suicide.

