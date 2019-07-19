Vikarabad woman injured in knife attack by husband

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Vikarabad: A woman sustained grievous injuries after she was attacked with a kitchen knife by her husband, at Doulthabad mandal headquarters on Friday. The accused Narayana (40), a resident of Thirumalapur village of Damargidda mandal, was married to Govindamma (35). They have two sons studying Class VIII. Following marital differences between them over the past one year, their marriage was on the rocks. Narayana had even married another woman and had been seeking a divorce from Govindamma ever since.

Though Govindamma had initially agreed for the divorce, for some reason she changed her mind. At around 3 pm on Friday, Narayana went to talk to her regarding the divorce and also offered her compensation, which she rejected. Outraged by her rejection, Narayana indiscriminately attacked her with a knife. Govindamma’s fingers on her right hand were chopped-off and she also sustained grievous injuries on her arms. Locals shifted her to Gandhi

Hospital in Secunderabad, where her condition was said to be critical. Narayana was arrested by the police.

