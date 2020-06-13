Vikas Raj assumes charge as VC of BRAOU

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration Department, Vikas Raj on Saturday assumed charge as in-charge Vice Chancellor of Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU).

On the occasion, he held a meeting with heads of the departments of the university, and gave directions for smooth delivery of services to the students particularly in the conduct of examinations in the prevailing situation. He advised the university to strictly follow the directions of the government from time to time.

Prof A Sudhakar, Director (Academic) and Dr G Laxma Reddy, in-charge registrar, informed the VC about initiatives taken by the university to serve the student community better, particularly strategies followed to deliver the courseware, combating difficulties created by pandemic for physical delivery of course material.

