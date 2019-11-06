Vikram, Rahul shine with the ball

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: Leg spinner Vikram produced a stunning performance by grabbing nine wickets (9/67) as Medak District beat Jai Bhagawathi by 105 runs in the HCA A2 Division two-day league match on Wednesday.

In another match, Rahul took eight wickets (8/70) to help Apex CC beat Gouds XI by 130 runs.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool A): Apex CC 261 in 71.1 overs bt Gouds XI 131 in 40.4 overs (Harsh 56, Rahul 8/70); Medak District 298 in 53.2 overs bt Jai Bhagwathi 193 in 63.5 overs (Vikram 9/67); Nalgonda District 193 in 44.1 overs lost to Budding Star 194/0 in 21 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 139 not out, Pranay Kumar 54 not out); Pasha Beedi 142 in 53 overs (Swachit 47, Sandeep 3/47, Venu 3/2) lost to Balaji Colts 144/4 in 29.5 overs (Sai Praful 56, Kishan 58 not out); Osmania 299/3 declared in 56.1 overs (Debansu Rayaguru 104) bt Raju CC 80 in 22.3 overs (Manikanth 5/32).

Group II (Pool A): Mahbubnagar District 658 in 79.4 overs bt Wmcc 145 in 49.4 overs (Md Kayyum 3/29); National CC 266 in 75 overs (P Siddharth 61, Fardeen Umani 60, Shiv Shankar 3/54) bt PKMCC 237 in 58.4 overs (Shiv Shankar 58, Yash Bung 4/45).

Saketh scalps six

Saketh Reddy returned with six wickets (6/26) to star in Gowtham Model School’s four-wicket win over Sreenidhi International School in the HCA under-16 one day tournament.

Brief scores: Sreenidhi International School 172 in 44.3 overs (Pranav Varma 68, Saketh Reddy 6/26) lost to Gowtham Model School West Marredpally 175/6 in 43.2 overs (Avanish Rao 77, Ashlesh 34).

