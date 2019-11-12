Vikram scalps eight wickets at a two-day league in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Medak District’s B Vikram returned with impressive bowling figures of 8/101 as Visaka CC were all out for 240 runs on the first day of the A 2 division two-day league here on Monday.

For Medak, V Sahasra scored 103 runs to boost the total. In reply, Medak lost two wickets for 69 runs in 15 overs.

Brief Scores: A-2 Division Two-Day League: Postal 376 in 81.1 overs (Nishanth Yadav 117, L Naveen Chary 113, T Vijay Kumar 71; A Yuvaraju 4/88, Sahil P 4/68) vs Jai Bhagwathi Cc 20/2 in 6 overs; Visaka CC 240 in 69 overs (V Sahasra 103, B Vikram 8/101) vs Medak District 69/2 in 15 overs (B Vikram 44 batting); Khammam District 177/7 in 32 overs (Someshwar 70, Manas 5/58) lost to Raju CC 179/7 in 41.1 overs (Shaik Azhar 6/65); Green Turf 155 in 44 overs (Shashank Reddy 3/44, Shahbaz 3/7) lost to Rakesh XI 161/5 in 33.4 overs; Sayi Sathya 133 in 37.4 overs (Mujahaid 5/30) lost to Nalgonda District 135/1 in 17.2 overs (Syed Majeed 52 no).

