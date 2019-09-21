Villa Marie claim chess title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts Villa Marie Degree College lifted the Osmania University inter-college women’s chess championship at their premises on Saturday.

The home team maintained a clean slate with 20 points to emerge on top. The winning team comprised Nahal Jain, Ankitha, Goud, Priyanka, Hasitha, Sowjanya and Saista Khan.

Kasturba Gandhi College, with 14 points, took the second place while Bhavan’s College, Sainikipuri (13.5) and St Ann’s College, Mehdipatnam (13 points) stood at three and four respectively.

Secretary of inter-college tournaments, Osmania University, B Sunil Kumar presented the awards to winners.

