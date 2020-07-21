Village in Jagitial goes hep, gets walkie-talkie sets for communication

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:53 am

Jagtial: This is one village that is trying to keep ahead of time in use of technology, ensuring discipline among workers and taking big strides on the path of development, thanks to the village sarpanch who is a Gulf returnee.

As one saunters into Thandriyala in Kathalapur mandal, a village with a population of 4,466, one comes across a rare but pleasant sight of employees – be it sanitation workers or village officials – using walkie-talkie sets to gather and exchange information.

The transformation began with the return of the native – Gadila Gangaprasad – from Doha in Qatar in 2018. His first job was to contest and win the sarpanch’s post so that he can put to use his Gulf experience for the good of his village, ensure that the gram panchayat officials provide good services to the people and maintain the village environs, an objective of the State government.

On July 3, Gangaprasad bought 12 walkie-talkie sets, each costing Rs 1,240 for effective management. He had earlier introduced biometric attendance system for the village workers, set up community trash bins, had litter-picking sticks made and quitely went about his task of setting things right. The nine multi-purpose workers including the village secretary and the sanitation staff in the gram panchayat slipped into their new roles, punching in their attendance between 6 am and 6.10 am, pick up their gadgets and other implements and leave for the areas alloted to them.

Every day, the village generates three tractor-lods of garbage collected by the sanitation workers from each and every house in the 12 wards.

A beaming Gangaprasad told Telangana Today that his dream was to develop his village on all fronts. “I worked for Doha Municipality for 20 years, from 1997 to 2018. Joining as a labourer, I rose to become a driver and finally got promoted to the supervisor’s position. Use of walkie-talkie sets among the 4,000 workers and 6,000 drivers Doha Municipality was common and I decided to put these to use in Thandriyala,” he said.

He pointed out that though all the village workers had mobile phones, sometimes it was difficult to contact them, particularly if they switched off their phones.

“With the walkie-talkie sets, it really very simple to know the location of workers. Moreover, since the workers were not following duty timings, I introduced the biometric attendance system, and litter-picking sticks were also purchased for the convenience of aged workers,” he said.

District Collector Guguloth Ravi visited the village and appreciated the sarpanch for his efforts in providing good services to the people through his innovative adeas.

Says Aleem, a garbage tractor driver: “Earlier, I used to go around the entire village to pick up garbage. Now, I know the exact location where I have to pick up garbage with the introduction of walkie-talkie sets.”

