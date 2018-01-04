Village official killed in accident in Kamareddy

By | Published: 3:18 pm 3:23 pm

Kamareddy: A Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) who was on duty in the Kambapoor village of Kamareddy district died on the spot after he was struck down by a tractor late last night.

According to sources, Boyini Sailoo, a resident of Karegaon and working as a VRA at Kambapoor village of Pitlam mandal had received a call last night from villagers in Kambapoor that illegal sand mining was happening in the Kakivagu stream. Sailoo informed his higher officials and went to the spot.

Sources said he had asked those taking sand from the stream to leave and that there was an argument. It is believed that one of the tractors, while leaving the area hit Sailoo, who died on the spot.

Villagers who reached the spot alerted the police, who shifted the body to the Banswada area hospital and have launched an investigation. The tractor owner meanwhile has been arrested.

Villagers have alleged that illegal sand mining was going on for quite some time in Kakivagu and demanded action against the practice.