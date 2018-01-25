Village Revenue officer suspended in Telangana’s Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy Collector Dr Satyanarayana suspended Machareddy VRO S Parameshwar, for neglecting duties, misguiding officials during Comprehensive Land Survey and demanding bribe from land owners.

On the basis of complaints registered by Chandrunaik thanda residents, the Collector ordered Kamareddy RDO to conduct an inquiry. The RDO conducted an inquiry and reported that VRO Parameshwar demanded Rs 2 lakh from Bukya Naji and Chandini for correcting their names in Sada Bainamas, and misguided the farmers that their names were not there in patta pahanies.

On the basis of RDO’s report Satyanarayana suspended Parameshwar and ordered him not to leave the headquarters.