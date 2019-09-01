Village Secretariat exam begins in Andhra Pradesh

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 8:40 pm

Visakhapatnam: Village and Ward Secretariat examinations began all over in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The examinations, which will continue till next Sunday, is being held for recruitment of 1.26 lakh jobs in 14,994 secretariats.

As many as 21,69,814 candidates are expected to appear for the examinations. In all 12,54,071 are competing for 36,449 posts of secretaries.

With 12.54 lakh candidates expected to appear for the test on the first day, the govenrment officials made large-scale arrangements.

Candidates coming from distant places were also offered temporary stay and food. All over the State, 5,134 examination centres were set up and these centres were set up at mandal headquarters also, officials said.

Though the minimum qualification for eligibility for the test is a degree, many engineering graduations and post-graduates have applied for the posts resulting in increased competition. Consequent on issue of notification of recruitment on large scale, a majority of the unemployed in the State appear to have applied for the posts.

On the first day, the test was held at 4,478 centres. Section 144 was clamped at the examination centres and adequate security was provided.

There was tight security at the strong rooms where the question papers were stored and special buses were also plied for the convenience of the candidates.

In Visakhapatnam district, as many as 1,31,722 were issued hall tickets but about 9,900 abstained from the test on Sunday. About 1.22 lakh attended the test in 406 centres.

