Villagers flock to see chick with four legs in Suryapet

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Suryapet: Villagers flocked Edulaguda Vagu Thanda, Munagala mandal, in the district on Wednesday morning to see a chick born with four legs instead of two.

As news spread rapidly, large number of people rushed to the village to see the rare baby chick and was seen discussing the predictions of Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy. The little chick clearly has two normal legs and an extra set near its tail. A villager Banoth Hussain owns the four-limbed chicken.

He said the chick was born on Wednesday morning that surprised him too. The chick seemed to be in normal condition otherwise.

