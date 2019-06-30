Villagers ‘goaded’ to build latrines in houses in Kothagudem

By | James Edwin | Published: 12:04 am 10:58 pm

Kothagudem: In a strange twist to the Swachh Bharat Mission, a group of the mission’s personnel entrusted with the responsibility of meeting construction targets of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) in Peraigudem of the district staged a dharna in front of the houses of villagers who refused to construct IHHLs free of cost.

Despite serious efforts by the State and Central governments in constructing IHHLs, many villagers are indifferent to construction of toilets. And this disinterest shown by the villagers had put the officials in a spot since they are under pressure to achieve the targets.

Even as the staff explained about the importance of IHHLs in terms of health of family members, some residents bluntly rejected their proposition. With no other option left before them, the staff squatted in front of their residences and refused to move until the residents agreed for toilet construction. After much persuasion, the residents agreed to build the toilets.

Tough job

“It has become really tough to convince the villagers to construct IHHLs. For reasons unknown, many do not want a toilet constructed in their houses, even it is free of cost,” says SBM team member Anasuya.

On the other hand, the district officials who are touring the villages have been warning the villagers that electricity connection to the houses where IHHLs are not built will be disconnected, in a bid to compel the residents construct the latrines.

It may be noted that the district administration aims to declare Kothagudem district ‘Open Defecation Free (ODF)’ by July end and has launched a special drive to construct the latrines. And for that, as many as 35,000 IHHLs have to be built.

The District Collector, Rajat Kumar Saini, has set a construction target of 800 latrines per day at the launch of the special drive. After a few days, it was revised to 824 toilets per day and now the target has been set at 891 per day as the deadline is fast approaching.

