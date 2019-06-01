Villagers kill bear at Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Kamareddy: Villagers killed a bear which attacked them at Awwalgaon of Madnoor mandal in Kamareddy district here on Saturday.

The bear entered the village outskirts and attacked an elder person Rajanna (65) following which he raised an alarm.

The villagers who ran to his rescue, beat the bear with sticks and stones as it turned violent, resulting in its death. Later, they performed the funeral rites of the animal. Animal Husbandry official who came to know about the incident, perfomed post mortem and handed over the body to forest officials.