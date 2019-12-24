Villagers organise funeral for monkey in Siddipet

By | Published: 4:59 pm 5:03 pm

Siddipet: Villagers of Bandarupally in Thoguta Mandal performed funeral to a monkey which died at the village due to ill health, on Tuesday. The funeral was performed in Hindu traditions.

The monkey was given a bath and new clothes were placed on the carcas, which was taken out in a funeral procession with the drum beaters leading the procession. The villagers showered flower petals on the caracas as the funeral procession vended its way thorugh the lanes in the village.

The monkey was laid to rest on the village outskirts. Sarpanch Sarada Ragothamm Reddy, Upa Sarpanch, and others attended the funeral. Villagers hold monkeys in reverence and many equate it with lord Hanuman and proper funerals are given to monkey whenever they die in villages.

