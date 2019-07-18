Villagers pin hopes on KCR’s visit to Chintamadaka

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Chintamadaka (Siddipet district): Jyothi Yellappagari, (24), who has been steadily becoming immobile due to some chronic disease and her parents Padma and Lakshman lost hopes of steadying their family ship with their own efforts after spending lakhs of rupees on her treatment even after selling their house which was their property. However, the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao’s proposed visit to Chintamadaka, his birthplace, has raised the hopes of the family as the forner had promised to help all the families in the village besides giving some special support to these kinds of helpless families on a special consideration.

As the local Panchayat and the district administration were preparing a list of 10 members who were suffering from chronic diseases in the village or got paralysed after an accident, the name of the Jyothi is on top of list.

Fighting back tears, Jyothi, who also has a five year old daughter, told Telangana Today that she will never forget the help of the Chief Minister if he obliged to help her family. “Since my husband, R Anil Kumar, a native of Uppalonikunta, a hamlet of Chintamadaka village, has been staying away from me after I got paralyzed due to some unknown disease, I have been living with the only hope to raise my daughter and make her a successful in her life,” she said.

“I urge the Chief Minister to provide free treatment until I get recovered and lead a normal life, she said. Her father, Lakshman said that he sold out his only house to meet the expenses for his daughter’s treatment. Lakshman, who ekes out a livelihood by cultivating his two acres land, urged the TRS chief to build a house for his family besides helping him to get his two younger daughters married. It is not only the case of the Jyothi, at least 10 other families have been suffering from similar problems awaitng for help during CM’s visit to Chintamadaka.

Biaru Tirupathi Reddy (40), who met an accident in 2010, has been bed-ridden while his wife and elderly mother were struggling to raise his two daughters. Reddy’s daughters Sravani and Sandhay were studying B-Tech IIIrd Year and B-Tech Ist year respectively at a private college. Tirupathi Reddy urged K Chandrashekhar Rao to help him to overcome the hurdles. Sarpanch, Chintamadaka, Hamsakethan Reddy exuded his confidence that the Chief Minister will certainly help these families to overcome all these problems.

