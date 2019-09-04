‘Villagers’ role crucial for rural development of Jangaon’

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Jangaon: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday urged the public representatives to strive hard for the development of their respective villages as a ‘challenge’. He was the chief guest at a meeting with public representatives and the officials as part of an awareness programme on ’30-day special action plan’ held here on Wednesday.

Urging people to take part in ‘Grama Sabha’, he said, “If you attend the Gram Sabhas, then only you can question the public representatives and the officials about the development of the village,” He also asked them to request the NRIs and others settled in other States or cities to contribute for the development of their native village. He said the State government was providing sufficient funds for the rural development.

“Each and every village must prepare and follow one year and five year action plan for its development. The people of the village must elect those who work for the development of the village as the co-option members and the 50 per cent members should be women in the standing committees,” said the Minister who asked the officials to focus more on sanitation in the villages to avoid vector-borne diseases.

“Don’t hesitate to impose penalty on those who litter the public places. There is a provision in the PR Act to impose Rs 500 fine for such kind of offences,” he stated.

“I will strive to transform the Jangaon district into a well-developed model district,” the Minister noted. Speaking on the issues between the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch over the cheque power, he said there are such kind of issues. “If a deputy sarpanch tries to create hurdles in signing the cheques deliberately, let me know about such cases. We will take action in such cases,” he assured the locals.

