Villagers sensitised on various social evils in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police ‘Jagruthi Kalabrundam’ team conducted an awareness programme for residents of Shadnagar village here on Saturday.

The Kalabrundam team through their performances sought to create awareness in the residents on the negative effects of social media, social evils, role of students, SHE teams, drug abuse, cybercrimes, online frauds, eve-teasing, road accident and human trafficking among others. A total of 2,000 persons including youngsters and school students attended the programme.

