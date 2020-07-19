Villagers tie three Transco staff to a pillar in Medak district

By | Published: 12:05 am

Medak: The villagers of Muslapur of Alladurg Mandal in Medak district tied a Transco Bill Collector, a Lineman and another employee to an under construction building pillar accusing them of turning a blind eye to various electricity issues being faced by them. Bill Collector Yesaiah and his deputy Ravi had arrived at the village on Saturday to collect the monthly electricity bills when the villagers raised a few issues before them. When Yesiah tried to convince them saying that the issue will not come under their purview. However, the villagers persisted with their argument forcing Yesaiah to make a call to Lineman Nawaj.

The villagers have complained that electronic appliances have got damaged due to low voltage and the overhead electricity lines were hanging low at a few places when Nawaj arrived at the village. As they failed to get a proper response from the Transco officials, a group of 50 villagers tied the trio to a under construction building’s pillar and demanded the higher authorities to visit their village to get the issues resolved. Following a call from Bill Collector, Yesaiah, AE Transco Rambabu accompanied by Alladurg Police have arrived at the village and freed their staff. Later, the Transco staff has filed a case at Alladurg Police Station against five persons in the village who led the villagers from the front. Sub-inspector of Police, Mohan Reddy said that they registered a case against Narasimhulu, Lakshmaiah, Anjaiah, Shankar and Durgaiah.

