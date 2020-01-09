Villages in Nalgonda ban belt shops

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Nalgonda: In a welcoming trend, villagers were coming out on their own to ban the belt shops in a bid to control sale of liquor in their areas. Inspired by the decision of Anneparthy village, where the grama panchayat has adopted a resolution banning belt shops (illegal liquor shops), several villages have followed the suit. The Anneparthy Grama Sabha adopted a resolution banning belt shops in the village and sought to impose Rs 10,000 penalty, if any one ran a liquor shop from January 1, 2020.

Following this, the Appajipet village had also adopted a similar resolution and cautioned the belt shop owners to clear their stocks by January 20. If anyone was found running a belt shop after January 20, Rs 10,000 penalty would be imposed on them. The villagers of Thadikol in Devarakonda mandal attacked the belt shops and destroyed the liquor bottles. They warned those who were running liquor shops to stop their business as they would not be allowed to operate henceforth.

Speaking to Telangana Today, sarpanch of Appajipet, Pabbathireddi Ravinder Reddy said that the population of the village was just 5,000, but about 20 liquor shops were being operated in the village. Liquor consumption has become issue in village. Hence, we took a decision irrespective of our political alignments banning belt shops in the village. A team consisting youth would be set up soon to implement the decision, he maintained.

