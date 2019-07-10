Villages to see positive changes in three months, says KCR

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said that villages in the State would witness a positive change in the coming three months.

Addressing a high level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said: “We have had a stable and consistent journey after achieving statehood. We have implemented a slew of social welfare schemes successfully after coming to power, and overcome serious issues like drinking water, power crisis and water for irrigation.”

The meeting was called to review the progress made in formulating the new Municipal Act, items to be incorporated in it and the duties and responsibilities of public representatives under the Act.

Directing the officials concerned to strictly implement the triple policies covering rural, urban and revenue, Chandrashekhar Rao said this would help in ensuring quality governance in the State. “We focused on development and welfare without looking at it as a means of fetching votes for us. We wanted development of villages to be the top priority. We have brought in a strong Act, and development of villages is perceptible now,” he said, adding that the TRS winning elections in rural Telangana was an indicator.

Qualitative change

Stating that the people had blessed the ruling party with a landslide majority in the Legislative Assembly polls, he said the State government had taken up overall welfare of the people. “The government has decided to bring in qualitative change as gratitude and to repay the people. We will try to bring in as much change as possible,” the Chief Minister said, pointing out that somebody had to initiate the process and the government had decided to initiate this change itself.

Stating that the new Municipal Act should be brought in to eradicate corruption, he said that this time around, people expect best practices and best policies from the government. “People should reap the benefits of the best policies, and the new Municipal Act should serve the people and take care of their problems and issues. The Act should be stringent and help development of towns in a better way,” he said, and warned officials that the Act should be drafted with all seriousness and commitment and should not be taken lightly.

Graft to be eradicated

The Rural policy, he said, should be aimed at providing relief to people from various problems and issues being faced by them while the Revenue and Urban policies should aim at zero level corruption.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials concerned to organize an orientation-cum-training programme for Municipal Commissioners to create awareness about the new Act. CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary (Municipal) Arvind Kumar, Kamareddy District Collector N Satyanarayana, Law Secretary Niranjan Rao, Municipal Commissioner Sridevi, CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal, Special Secretary Bhoopal Reddy, former Municipal Officer DV Rao and other officials participated in the meeting.

