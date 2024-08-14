Villages, towns face decline under Indiramma rule: KTR

In a statement, the BRS working president highlighted that villages and towns which thrived under BRS’s decade-long rule are now facing severe challenges. He criticized the Congress government for not sustaining development progress, resulting in a governance breakdown, especially in rural areas where panchayats are struggling due to inadequate funding.

14 August 2024

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack, BRS working president KT Rama Rao attributed the deteriorating living conditions in both villages and towns, to the Congress government’s incompetence and failures. He said the local bodies administration has collapsed even as the State is grappling with severe challenges in managing essential services and infrastructure, under the Indiramma rule promised by the Congress.

In a statement, the BRS working president pointed out that the villages and towns, which had thrived under BRS's ten-year rule, are now facing unprecedented challenges. He accused the Congress government of failing to maintain the momentum of development, leading to a complete collapse in governance, particularly in rural areas where panchayats are struggling due to a lack of funds.

The situation has become dire, with sanitation and drainage systems taking a hit due to lack of funds and leading to a surge in diseases like dengue and malaria. He lashed out at the government for not providing necessary funds to gram panchayats, which has left former sarpanches in debt, unable to pay bills for completed works over the past eight months.

Rama Rao reminded that during the BRS rule, Rs 275 crore was released every month to gram panchayats, a practice that has ceased since the Congress came to power and led to a severe financial crunch. He also questioned the delay in disbursing Rs 500 crore received from the 15th Finance Commission to gram panchayats and the diversion of Rs 2,100 crore from Central funds meant for MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) and NRHM (National Rural Health Mission).

“Instead of releasing funds, the State government is harassing former sarpanches who were illegally detained, for merely asking for clearance of the pendding bills,” he said. He also sought explanation about the accumulated electricity dues amounting to Rs 4,305 crore in 12,769 panchayats. He criticised the Congress leaders for their neglect of villages, which are considered the backbone of the nation.

Turning his attention to urban areas, the former Municipal Administration Minister described the situation in Telangana’s towns and cities as a “great crisis.” He called out complete financial paralysis of urban local bodies due to lack of funds, with not even most urgent repairs being carried out.

He remarked that 12 corporations and 129 municipalities, along with GHMC, are struggling to pay wages to santiation workers, with development projects halted due to insufficient funds. He slammed the government for neglecting urban infrastructure, leaving roads battered and drainage systems overflowing, especially during the rainy season. He cautioned about the spreading of viral diseases due to poor sanitation and lack of fogging.

Rama Rao demanded answers on when the pending bills of over Rs 1,200 crore in municipalities would be released and questioned whether the Congress government had any plans to address the ongoing crisis. He warned that municipal contractors are preparing for protests if their dues are not cleared by August 15, further worsening the situation. He urged the government to take immediate action and take up urgent repairs of damaged infrastructure including roads due to rains.