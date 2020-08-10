Villages, towns of Warangal observe self-lockdown to check Covid

By | Published: 5:49 pm

Warangal Urban: Several villages and towns in the erstwhile Warangal district are observing self-lockdown to check the Coronavirus pandemic. Since Monday, the people of Palakurthy mandal headquarter in Jangaon district and Bheemadeverapally mandal in Warangal Urban district have voluntarily started self-lockdown to keep the pandemic at bay.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, R Srinivas, a resident of Bheemadevarapally, said that they had decided to observe the lockdown for at least 15 days as the Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the Warangal Urban district including the rural parts of the district.

Shops and business establishments will remain closed until further decisions. The lockdown was started on August 4 at Mulkanoor. Following this, the people of Gatla Narsingapur, Kothapally and Vangara villages have also taken decisions in favour of self-lockdown.

However, medical facilities and shops of essential commodities will remain open in the mandal. Meanwhile, the 15-day self-lockdown observed in Mulugu town ended on Monday.

