Vimal apprehensive about the new synthetic feather shuttlecocks

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: It could be a game-changer in badminton what with Badminton World Federation’s decision to introduce synthetic feather shuttlecocks for its international tournaments from next year as it bids to cut down on waste.

In collaboration with Japanese sports equipment manufacturer Yonex, the BWF developed the synthetic version and was used at three sanctioned international tournaments last year.

The federation further stated that synthetic feather was more durable and economical compared with a traditional natural feathered shuttle, whilst at the same time providing a very similar flight and performance.

The synthetic feather shuttle could also reduce shuttlecock usage up to 25%, providing a significant environmental and economic edge for badminton going forward.

According to BWF secretary general Thomas Lund, elite shuttlers involved in the testing quickly adjusted to the variance. “The vision is to ensure the long-term sustainability of badminton and become less dependent on using natural feathers for shuttlecocks,” he added.

However, former chief national coach U Vimal Kumar was apprehensive of the new synthetic shuttles. “BWF is introducing these shuttles for new generations. This generation of players will now find it tough playing the synthetic shuttles.’’

Vimal pointed out that the flight and speed will be totally different. “The entire badminton nuances need to be evolved. It will change. The next generation of players should start using these synthetic shuttles and this is what is BWF is looking at.’’

The coach further said he was not sure whether the game will become fast. “We tried out at our camp (Bengaluru) and definitely the feel is different, particularly in the delicate shots. It will become more of bashing, but we need to see the flight of the shuttles in air-conditioned halls. I don’t know whether any experiment was done on that unlike the feather shuttlecocks which is 4.75 grams. We have to see how the synthetic shuttles react in A/C halls, particularly when there are a good number of smashes. All these factors need to be studied in big tournaments,’’ he said.

Bhaskar Babu, the former national coach, said if the synthetic shuttles have the same speed and flight then is fine. “Definitely the synthetic shuttles will be less expensive. Although shuttle feather cocks are bit costlier but for many years the players have got accustomed it. The size, weight and feel of the new shuttles should be same. Otherwise, a lot of changes will come into the game and it will pose problems to the present day players but in future, the younger generation will get adjusted to the new shuttles.’’

