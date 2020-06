By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Gandhi Medical College, Dr. Vimala Thomas as in-charge of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli stadium, as part of its efforts to operationalize the facility in the next few weeks.

