Vimeo disables access to RGV’s GST

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s short film ‘God Sex and Truth’ (GST), which was recently released on the digital platform, has hit a road block with video-sharing website Vimeo disabling access to the video.

Following a complaint from the women activists in the city last Thursday, the Hyderabad Cybercrime police had written to Vimeo. According to officials, a Vimeo representative had replied to the Cybercrime wing here assuring they would disable access or remove the video, which they did on Monday.

Cybercrime officials have also requested the website to remove the option of paid access as well.

GST, according to Varma, talks on sexuality from a woman’s perspective. It was shot with American adult star Mia Malkova and released on the digital platform on January 27.