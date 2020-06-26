Vinay Bhaskar urges public to adopt eco-friendly lifestyle

By | Published: 5:55 pm

Warangal Urban: Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has urged the people to adopt the eco-friendly way of life in order to maintain the ecological balance and thus save the mother earth.

He has also said that the State government is also working towards plastic free society. Vinay Bhaskar along with PV Green Solutions Managing Director Pulla Subhash and others has unveiled the paper bags to be distributed to the Bhadrakali temple at his camp office in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar has lauded the PV Group of Industries for coming forward to donate the thousands of paper bags to the temple at free of cost. “The PV Group also donated Rs 25,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to chip in the fight against Covid-19,” he added.

The State government is also helping the industries that are producing the eco-friendly products. I also appeal to the people to use the paper and jute bags by shunning the polythene bags. “I also appeal to the people to plant the saplings as per the call given by the IT and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao and protect the environment,” he added.

He also planted a sapling on the premises of the MLA camp office. PV Green Solutions MD Pulla Subhash said that they are striving for the plastic free society and sought the government’s support. Dr Pulla Srinivas and Sheshu were also present at the programme.

