Vinay Krishna Reddy assumes charge as Suryapet Collector

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Suraypet: T Vinay Krishna Reddy, an IAS officer of 2013 batch, assumed charge as District Collector of Suryapet on Tuesday.

Reddy, who had earlier served as Collector of Jangon district, took charge as Collector of Suryapet, in his chamber at Collectorate.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Vinay Krishna Reddy said he would strive to stand the district in top in all sectors. He would lay focus on ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes of the State government reach all eligible people in the district.

Joint Collector Sanjeeva Reddy, District Revenue Officer P Chandraiah and other officials welcomed the Collector on his arrival to Collectorate on the day.

Meanwhile, Patil Prashant Jeevan, an IAS officer of 2011 batch, assumed charge as Collector of Nalgonda.

The new Collector, who is a native of Maharashtra, earlier served as Collector of Warangal Urban and also Director of Child Development and Women Welfare Department.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .