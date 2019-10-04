Vinay, Rishabh impress in Cricket Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: CH Vinay’s half-century and impressive bowling by Rishabh Payyan (3/18) helped SSGF Combined District XI register a six-wicket victory over SSGF Medchal Malkajgiri in the second edition of the Mahatma Gandhi Junior State Cricket Championship organised by School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium on Friday.

Meanwhile, S Aakash’s half-century (57) went in vain for Medchal-Malkajgiri District. The event is organised as a part of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Brief Scores: SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri 132 in 21 overs (S Aakash 57; Rishabh Payyan 3/18, Padma Rahul 2/15) lost to SSGF Combined district XI133/4 in 16.4 overs (CH Vinay 54; Sampath 2/26).