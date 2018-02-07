Vinayak’s Intelligent step

By | Published: 11:17 pm 7:24 pm

There is nothing unusual about our films showing the hero as the most intelligent, strong and daring person among the people surrounding him. Sometimes, he is portrayed as the most eligible bachelor on the earth. While this is what we get to see in every movie, VV Vinayak says that Intelligent, his latest directorial, which is releasing this Friday, is something different. During the promotions of Intelligent, the director spoke about the changing times in Telugu cinema.

Vinayak remade the Tamil blockbuster Kathhi in Telugu as Khaidi No 150, in 2017 with Chiranjeevi. After the release of the film in January, the director was busy helming Intelligent from August.

“Intelligent is going to be a film which is mostly like a mind game. What can a person do when they lose their loved ones because of a mistake of a stranger is the storyline. It will have all the necessary elements. I watched the final copy of the film yesterday and I am pretty much confident that the film is going to be a big hit,” he said.

To many of the heroes, VV Vinayak has given good breaks. In fact, their image has changed after working with him. Now, fans of Sai Dharam expect this film to change his image. As most of Dharam’s films couldn’t do well at the box office, movie buffs expect that Vinayak is going to be lucky for him.

Chiranjeevi’s popular song Chammaku Chammaku is remade in this film and Vinayak says that this idea was in his mind since the beginning of this film. “Producer Kalyan approached Illayaraja for the rights of remaking the song and he happily said yes to it. This is one of my favourite songs,” said the director who made his debut with Aadi, in 2002. Intelligent will have four songs, composed by SS Thaman.

It has been a long time since Vinayak has come up with his own story. These days, instead of waiting to write a good story, many directors are choosing stories from script writers. When asked if there are no more new stories to come up with, from the directors, Vinayak said, “Even before the ongoing film completes its shoot, people start asking about next film. We don’t have so much time to spend on writing one story. So, we look for and listen to a few scripts from writers. The story credit is given to them and hence there would be no problem,” feels the director who is known for his commercial entertainers.

He further added, “Intelligent’s story belongs to Akula Shiva and I directed three films with his stories. When all of them have been hits, I will obviously approach him for better scripts, right? It’s simple.”

The director is not yet sure about what his next project would be and says that he will announce once it’s fixed.