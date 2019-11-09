Vinil Reddy: The man who believes in possibilities

By | Published: 7:19 pm 7:24 pm

Everyone dreams for themselves and some actually try to make their dreams come true. But only few look beyond their own self and dream for the society. One such youngster is Dr. Adudodla Vinil Reddy from BN Reddy Nagar in the city.

This young avionics engineer not just dreams about a better society but puts in all his efforts with complete dedication.

It was in the year 2015 that Vinil started Abhisti Welfare Society which since then has been extending a helping hand to guide others. Starting as a small initiative with a focus on tapping into the potential of youth, it grew to boast of 3,400 volunteers and has linked up with 56 colleges.

“Youth can usher in more change, they need to invest quality time for a better society and educate those around,” he says. The 25 years-old adopted a village Narsimhapur in Nalgonda where Abhisti conduct workshops to spread awareness on organic farming and help the farmers get a better yield and more money.

It’s not just organic farming but the group also guides the villagers in arts and crafts which they can continue at home. To ensure the wellbeing of Narsimhapur villagers, regular health camps too are also organised by the team.

“It’s all how you educate a person and make him or her focus on it. There are so many talented women who are just sitting at home and are not aware on how they can tap into the potential of generating income from home,” Vinil says.

“My goal is to make them financially secure and we try to make them work on making home décor items which have a good demand in the market,” he says.

Education is the only weapon that can help improve the economic condition of a family and there in, the voluntary group seeks to reach out to the school children. A team of 20 volunteers visit government and private schools to teach the students not only in the adopted village but also across Telangana to guide and counsel children in making a proper career choice.

A dedicated toll free number too has been set up by Abhisti where the students can reach out to seek clarifications and advise when needed.

The young avionics engineer firmly believes that India needs more farmers. “My aim is to involve farmers and students, help improve their conditions and bring a cheery smile on their face,” says Vinil.

