Vinod appointed to TISS advisory council

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar has been appointed member of the advisory council of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Vinod will hold the position for two years.

Director of Hyderabad Campus Professor Shalini Bharat announced the decision of TISS Chairman S Ramadorai here on Tuesday. According to a statement, Vinod was selected for the position considering his years of experience in administration as a senior parliamentarian and his present post of Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board.

The TISS was established in 1936 as Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. In 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and in 1964, it was declared Deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

