Vinod blasts opposition on KLIS

Karimnagar: TRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Friday blasted Congress and BJP leaders for misguiding people with their false propaganda against the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

“It is not right for the opposition to launch false propaganda against such a great project,” Vinod Kumar said, speaking to reporters after inspecting Laxmipur surgepool in Ramadugu mandal on Friday.

Congress leaders, who left the State Assembly when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao explained the project through a power point presentation, were now talking about the project, he said, adding that senior Congress leaders Ponnala Laxmaiah and Jeevan Reddy were spreading canards about the design of the project. Referring to their comments that the project should have been constructed at Thummidihutti, he questioned as to why they failed to do so when they were in power.

“The State government redesigned the project since Maharashtra government did not agree to the Thummidihutti site which is located at 152 metre height. Moreover, the Central Water Commission made it clear that there was no availability of water at Thummidihutti, he said, and pointed out that at that time, Congress was in power at both the Centre and Maharastra.

The same CWC after conducting a survey informed that 284 tmc water was available at Medigadda and hence the project was constructed at Medigadda, Vinod said.

Dismissing the opposition allegations that TRS had not sought national project status for Kaleshwaram, the former MP said said they had raised the issue several times in Parliament. “It was the Congress which betrayed Telangana people by denying national status for Kaleshwaram,” he said and urged them to visit Kaleshwaram to see for themselves the utility of the project.

