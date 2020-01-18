Vinod dares BJP over videos of claiming credit of welfare schemes

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Friday demanded a probe into videos purportedly being circulated on social media platform by BJP claiming credit for implementation of welfare schemes like Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak and KCR Kits. He dared BJP State president K Laxman to condemn the videos, if they are fake or participate in a public debate to prove facts.

Speaking to mediapersons during municipal election campaign at Choppadandi and Vemulawada of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday, Vinod said the welfare programmes like Kalyana Laxmi/Shaadi Mubarak and KCR Kits were being implemented by the State government alone without any contribution from the Central government. “We will counter the false propaganda by the BJP leaders with complete facts and statistics soon to create awareness among public about the State government’s schemes. The BJP leaders are trying to mislead people through false propaganda,” he said.

The former Karimnagar MP exuded confidence that TRS will win majority seats in municipal elections notwithstanding false propaganda and different conspiracies by the Opposition parties. He pointed out that State had set an example for others in terms of implementing welfare and development programmes. He said people were favouring TRS due to its developmental policies and were not ready to believe false promises by the Opposition parties. He wanted the party cadre to work unitedly to score victory in the municipal polls and warned them against over confidence which could harm the poll prospects for TRS. MLAs Sunke Ravikumar, Ch Ramesh Babu and GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan were present.

