Vinod Kumar asks Centre for SC Bench in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar urged Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad to take steps to set up a Supreme Court Bench in Hyderabad.

In a letter to Prasad, Vinod Kumar reminded him that as a member of Lok Sabha, he introduced a Private Member’s Bill seeking a SC Bench in Hyderabad. Welcoming the Centre’s decision to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from the 31 to 34, Vinod Kumar said he, on several occasions in Lok Sabha, stressed the need to increase the SC judge strength to 42 in view of the pendency of 58,669 cases before the Supreme Court even as fresh cases keep adding to this existing load.

He said the highest number of appeals in the Supreme Court, outside of north zone, was filed from South India. The highest number of appeals to the Supreme Court was from regions near Delhi. Very few cases were appealed to the SC from the South due to the distance, which is a clear contradiction to the right of access to justice.

When averaging 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011, the Delhi High Court had the highest appeal rate of 9.3 per cent. The Uttaranchal and, Punjab and Haryana High Courts, which are both near Delhi and located in relatively wealthier States, also had appeal rates to the Supreme Court of over 5 per cent. All other High Courts, besides Himachal Pradesh (3.2 per cent) and Bombay (3 per cent) had an appeal rate of less than 3 per cent. Madras had an appeal rate of just 1.1 per cent and Orissa less than 1 per cent.

“Seen in this light, the establishment of a SC Bench in the South becomes pertinent in order to make access to justice available to all citizens,” Vinod Kumar said in his letter.

