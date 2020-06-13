Vinod Kumar calls for steps to revive mining industry

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar called upon engineers to put across a detailed proposal to the State government on the revival path of mining industry. In a webinar conducted by the Institute of Engineers India (IEI) on Saturday on ‘Effects of Covid on Mineral Industry’, he said that the mineral industry was facing huge losses due to the pandemic, but the difficult times can be converted into progress.

Proposal to be submitted includes new projects by National Mineral Exploration Trust, usage of DMFT (District Mineral Foundation Trust) funds, auction of coal mines, commercial mining, manufacture of mining equipment and the prospect of Telangana giving opportunity to FDI for latest mining methods. “While all sectors are under the seize of the pandemic, a few industries are trying to find a way out of China and are looking to move to India. We can convert the troubled times into an opportunity and move towards progress. We must work on strategies,” he said.

Reminding that he had fought in the Parliament for jobs for women in the mineral industry resulting in amendments to the 1952 Bill, he encouraged women to seek opportunities in the sector. He also wanted the firms to employ more women. He said that the mineral industries and engineers should increase production while taking all precautions.

The IEI praised Vinod Kumar for his contribution to the industry, and lauded his efforts in getting recognition to the Mining Machinery Course at JNTU.

State Higher Education chairman Papi Reddy inaugurated the webinar conference. Speaking at the webinar, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) GM (Marketing) K Ravi Shankar said that coal consumption had reduced due to the pandemic and at the same time foreign coal was also available at a lesser price leading to new challenges. DN Prasad, Singareni advisor (Mining), was the chairman of the technical session.

