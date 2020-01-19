Vinod Kumar flays BJP for propaganda videos

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Karimnagar: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar came down heavily on BJP on Sunday for misguiding people with wrong propaganda stating that the Central government was contributing 50 per cent of the amount for schemes implemented in the State.

Speaking to reporters here, Vinod Kumar said videos containing such falsehood claiming that the Centre was bearing 50 per cent of the expenditure for Mission Bhagiratha, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kit, Sheep distribution and other schemes were being circulated in various WhatsApp groups in the State.

Surprisingly, the videos were being forwarded with photographs of BJP State president Dr K Laxman and other party leaders, he said, and asked Laxman whether the videos were created by BJP or were fake. “If they are fake videos, why is the BJP leadership not condemning them?”

Stating that the Central government had not sanctioned a single rupee for welfare and developmental schemes being implemented in the State, Vinod Kumar said he had personally made the rounds of various financial institutions to get Rs 40,000 crore loan for Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

The State, he said, would submit details of all schemes to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. “If they have the guts, BJP leaders should allocate budget for State schemes in the next Union Budget,” he said.

During his tenure as Karimnagar MP, he got sanctioned various projects including five National Highways. “However, not a single work has been sanctioned for the State after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for second time. Why the people should vote for BJP and Congress, which have done nothing for the State,” he said.

Refuting BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar’s allegations on the development of Karimnagar town, Vinod Kumar said there was a lot of difference between before 2014 and 2020. Massive development has taken place in the town. “Some people laughed at us when we promised to develop Karimnagar into a beautiful town. We proved it. Though Opposition parties created hurdles by filing cases in courts, we went ahead by overcoming them.”

“Nobody had asked for IT Tower. It was TRS leaders’ brainchild. After Kolkata, Karimnagar cable bridge was the first one in South India. Manair River Front would be developed on par with Ahmedabad of Gujarat,” he said.

It was not possible to accord ‘Smart City’ status for a small cities such as Karimnagar, which has a meagre 3 lakh population. But, we got sanctioned ‘Smart City’ status for town with the support of local MLA and then corporators.

All main roads in the town have been completed by spending Rs 200 crore. So, people of the town should elect all 60 TRS candidates in municipal polls if they wanted the development works to continue, he appealed.

