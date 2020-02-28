Vinod Kumar slams BJP’s ‘double standards’

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: Lashing at the BJP, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said on Friday that the party was adopting double standards and according step-motherly treatment to non-BJP ruled States for political mileage. He took strong objection to the statement of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy who ruled out increasing the number of seats in the State Legislatures of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pointing out that the Central government had increased the Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir by seven seats, Vinod said the same rule was not being applied in the case of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He also questioned the Central government on the reasons for not revising the Assembly seats in the two Telugu seats.

The Planning Board vice chairman took a dig at the BJP leaders wondering as to why the ‘One Nation-One Law’ was not being applied uniformly across all States. He welcomed the move to revise the Assembly seats in Kashmir from 107 to 114 and wanted the Centre to revise the Assembly seats in both Telugu States as per the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Despite appeals being made to increase number of the Assembly seats, he charged that the Centre was dilly-dallying over the issue as BJP had no political mileage.

Vinod Kumar said Kishan Reddy was undermining UPA-2 Cabinet Ministers and BJP senior leaders like LK Advani, M Venkaiah Naidu, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and others who deliberated over the State bifurcation for several months and proposed for increasing the Assembly seats. He warned to launch a legal battle, in case the Centre does not implement its promise.

